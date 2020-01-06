Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.50 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.78. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.90.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

