Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180.22 ($2.37). The company had a trading volume of 13,400,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.54.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

