Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €66.09 ($76.85). 2,452,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

