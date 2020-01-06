Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €66.09 ($76.85). 2,452,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

