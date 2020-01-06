Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €66.09 ($76.85). 2,452,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.23. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

