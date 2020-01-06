Berenberg Bank Analysts Give RIB Software (ETR:RIB) a €26.00 Price Target

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of ETR:RIB traded down €0.46 ($0.53) on Monday, hitting €20.40 ($23.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.55. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

