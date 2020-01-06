Bezant Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $137,130.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

