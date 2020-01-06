Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $550,607.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $550,607.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00412968 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00096181 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

