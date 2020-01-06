Bitcoin SV Trading Up 20% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Bit-Z, Poloniex and Hotbit. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $803.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Kraken, YoBit, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinbit, Kucoin, Indodax, MBAex, Bitrue, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, SouthXchange, DragonEX, Bitfinex, FCoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Bibox, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitkub, CoinEx, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Koinex, IDAX, CoinZest, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, CoinBene, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.