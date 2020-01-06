Block Array (ARY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $237.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 109.5% against the dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $14,953.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

