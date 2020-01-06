Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Cap of $81,340.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $81,340.00 and $59.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

