Blockport Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $29,464.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

