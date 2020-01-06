BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Tops $41.39 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00020031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 1,483.9% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.39 million and $298,059.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000684 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004029 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,711,724 coins and its circulating supply is 26,168,758 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.