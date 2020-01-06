Boolberry Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Boolberry has a market cap of $1.60 million and $15,561.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

