BQT Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $168,336.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.