Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 9,939 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$27,232.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 846,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,771.68.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 50,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$148,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 28,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$74,200.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 47,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$128,310.00.

Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -79.39.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

