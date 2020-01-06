BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price from Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BT.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of LON:BT.A traded down GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 192.86 ($2.54). 7,406,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.91. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

