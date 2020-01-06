BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 169 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 169 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BT.A. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON BT.A traded down GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 192.86 ($2.54). The company had a trading volume of 7,406,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

