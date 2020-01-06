Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Lowered by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Buckle comprises approximately 9.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Buckle worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,841. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

