Burst Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Burst has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $9,098.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinroom and Poloniex.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,077,594,327 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

