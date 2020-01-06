Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CALM traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 3,682,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,429. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 524.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

