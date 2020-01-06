Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Position Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises 7.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter.

TAIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 2,733 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0908 dividend. This is a boost from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

