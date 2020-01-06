CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Reaches $0.0180

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $761.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

