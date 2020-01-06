Cascend Securities Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWKS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

