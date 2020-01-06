Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 223,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,749,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 228,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

