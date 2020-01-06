Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.81) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). 4,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.78.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

