CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.23 million and $146.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

