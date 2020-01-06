Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris OShea bought 190 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($197.45).

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 89.76 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.35. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.77 ($1.19).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.