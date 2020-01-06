Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 465,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.