Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 300,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.20. 197,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

