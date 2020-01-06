Chimpion Hits 1-Day Volume of $206,059.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $206,059.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

