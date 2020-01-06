Chromia (CHR) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $948,621.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 255,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,862,888 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

