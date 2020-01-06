CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $33,115.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00008214 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,387,533 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox, Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.