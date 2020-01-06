Colin R. Sabol Sells 4,080 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. 11,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. increased its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

