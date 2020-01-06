Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

