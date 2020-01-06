Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €180.00 ($209.30) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.18 ($153.70).

Get Continental alerts:

CON traded down €1.58 ($1.84) during trading on Monday, reaching €112.40 ($130.70). The company had a trading volume of 366,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €119.42. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.66. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.