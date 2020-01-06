Counos Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $158,682.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and approximately $158,682.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00062076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

