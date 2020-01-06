CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,911.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $119,911.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

