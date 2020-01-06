CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $122,905.00 and approximately $4,968.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00062104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

