Cryptaur Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3,582.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

