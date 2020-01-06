CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of ETR:EVD traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Monday, reaching €56.55 ($65.76). The company had a trading volume of 68,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.37 and its 200 day moving average is €49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 42.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €32.58 ($37.88) and a twelve month high of €57.75 ($67.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

