CyberMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bibox and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00574588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010632 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010107 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, Bithumb, BCEX, Koinex, Bibox, IDCM, IDEX, Binance, LBank, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Zebpay, OKEx and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

