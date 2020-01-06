DeGreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. 3,154,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.