DeGreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 745 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $164.81 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

