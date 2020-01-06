DeGreen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,400. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

