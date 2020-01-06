Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.37.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,525. Delek US has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delek US by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.