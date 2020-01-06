Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.05 ($64.01).

ETR:DHER traded down €3.12 ($3.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €67.86 ($78.91). 299,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.66. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €71.16 ($82.74). The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

