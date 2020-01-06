Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading 55.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $38,135.00 and $11.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

