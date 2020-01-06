Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of DPW stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €33.58 ($39.05). 1,907,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.89. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

