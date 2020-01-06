DeVault (DVT) Trading 44.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market capitalization of $17,203.00 and $539.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004029 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

